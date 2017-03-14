Dutch PM Rutte says nationalist Wilders could win election

ROTTERDAM: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday there was a real possibility that nationalist, anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders could win the parliamentary election on Wednesday.

"There is a real risk that on March 16 we can wake up in this country and Geert Wilders is leading the biggest party and that will send a signal to the rest of the world," he told journalists in Rotterdam.

He called on Dutch voters to stop "the wrong populism" at the polls.

