Dutch to hand-count ballots due to hacking fears - RLT

AMSTERDAM: All ballots in the Netherlands' March 15 national elections will be counted by hand in order to guard against the possibility of automated tallying systems being hacked, RTL News reported on Wednesday, citing a potential threat from Russia.

The broadcaster quoted interior minister Ronald Plasterk as saying that there was a chance the elections could be hacked and that there were indications that some parties, "for example the Russians", could be interested in the Dutch electoral process.

"For the coming elections we should fall back on good old paper," he said.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Dominic Evans)