E-cigarette battery explodes in man's pocket in Leeds shopping mall

SINGAPORE: CCTV footage caught the moment the battery of an electronic smoking device exploded in a man's pocket while he was shopping in the British city of Leeds.

On Thursday (Dec 22), the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) posted footage on their Twitter page that showed smoke and sparks coming out of the man's trousers, inches away from a baby stroller.

The man, as well as several onlookers, were then seen fleeing the aisle at the Boots store in Trinity Shopping Centre.

In a statement, the fire department said the video was meant to warn people about "the dangers of storing batteries incorrectly".

The man had had spare lithium-ion batteries for his e-cigarette loose in his pocket, said the fire department in the statement. It added that a short circuit was caused when one of them came into contact with a metal item that was also in the man's pocket.

"It is also possible that the two batteries shorted on one another," the statement read.

The fire department said the man had slight injuries and needed first aid treatment.

The authorities noted that the incident was not the first time they had seen injuries caused by exploding lithium-ion batteries, adding that such incidents can easily be avoided.

“There does not need to be a fault with the battery. The problem is the incorrect storage of the batteries," they said, advising users to keep batteries in a plastic storage case to prevent terminal ends from making contact with each other or other metal objects.

"The use of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries is now commonplace in modern society and that's why we want people to be vigilant because a simple mistake could have a devastating consequence," said WYFRS fire investigator Jamie Lister.

In November, at least two similar incidents were reported in Toulouse, France and in New York City. Both men were badly burnt after their e-cigarettes exploded in their pockets.