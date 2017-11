REUTERS: An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck southern China near the Indian border on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.7, struck at dawn on Saturday at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles (10kmin the Xizang region of southern China close to the Indian border, the USGS said.

(Reporting by Gary Crosse and Rosalba O'Brien in New YorkEditing by Sandra Maler)