Earthquake shakes El Salvador, no immediate reports of damage

An earthquake shook El Salvador on Wednesday, though there were no immediate reports of damages, local authorities said.

  • Posted 05 Jan 2017 01:10
  • Updated 05 Jan 2017 01:21
El Salvador's environment ministry said the 5.3-magnitude quake struck in the Pacific Ocean some 50 kilometres south of the coastal municipality of La Libertad at a depth of 21 kilometres.

Civil protection authorities said there were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

- Reuters