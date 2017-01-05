Earthquake shakes El Salvador, no immediate reports of damage
An earthquake shook El Salvador on Wednesday, though there were no immediate reports of damages, local authorities said.
- Posted 05 Jan 2017 01:10
- Updated 05 Jan 2017 01:21
El Salvador's environment ministry said the 5.3-magnitude quake struck in the Pacific Ocean some 50 kilometres south of the coastal municipality of La Libertad at a depth of 21 kilometres.
Civil protection authorities said there were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.
- Reuters