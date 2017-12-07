Ed Sheeran honoured by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace

LONDON: English singer-songwriter Edward Christopher Sheeran has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Prince of Wales.

Clarence House congratulated the celebrity, popularly known as Ed Sheeran, in a tweet on Thursday (Dec 7). Sheeran was awarded the MBE for services to music and charity.

Commenting on the award, the singer said: “My grandfather … he died on this day four years ago, so it’s actually quite a nice full circle thing, I guess he’d be pretty proud.”

Today Ed Sheeran was made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by The Prince of Wales.



— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 7, 2017

Last November, it was widely reported that Princess Beatrice had accidentally cut Sheeran’s face with a ceremonial sword during a botched party prank in which the royal pretended to knight singer James Blunt. Sheeran was said to have been rushed to hospital where he received stitches to a wound on his cheek.

Blunt later clarified that the story had been fabricated, and that Sheeran had injured himself while drunk.