Edinburgh Airport hit by power outage, some flights disrupted

LONDON: Scotland's Edinburgh Airport said on Wednesday it had been hit by a power outage, disrupting some flights and forcing passengers to queue in the dark.

"Everything that needs power is down, from coffee machines to security machines," a spokesman said. He added that some flights had been disrupted but were starting to return to normal.

The airport said it was working to fix the problem.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)