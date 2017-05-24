Egypt orders detention of ex-presidential candidate - lawyer

CAIRO: A prominent Egyptian opposition leader was ordered detained on Tuesday for "offending public decency" amid what rights lawyers say is a wave of arrests of potential presidential candidates one year before the election.

Khalid Ali, 45, a prominent human rights lawyer who ran in Egypt's 2012 election, has suggested he might run against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a presidential election slated for 2018.

His detention order follows a spate of recent arrests that rights lawyers say has been directed at opposition figures in Egypt who have indicated they could run against Sisi next year.

Eight members of Ali's left-wing Bread and Freedom Party (BFP) have been detained since April on charges including "misusing social media to incite against the state" and "insulting the president", according to the party's legal advisor.

Egypt's interior ministry denies the arrests are politically motivated.

Sisi, 62, overthrew elected President Mohammed Mursi, a Muslim Brotherhood official, in mid-2013 following mass protests against his rule and launched a crackdown on Egypt's oldest Islamist movement.

He went on to win a presidential vote in 2014.

Sisi has not said whether he will seek re-election when his current term ends in 2018 but has made much of his popular mandate and promised to respect the will of Egyptians.

Khalid Ali gained prominence in January after defending a case against a government plan to transfer two uninhabited Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, a deal that prompted protests from Egyptians.

He is being sued by a private citizen over a photograph in which he appears to make a rude hand gesture on the steps of a Cairo court house, according to his lawyer Malek Adly. Ali denies the authenticity of the photo.

A judicial source confirmed Ali had been ordered detained for 24 hours for questioning about the incident in Cairo on Jan 16. It was not clear if he had yet been detained.

(Additional reporting by Haitham Ahmed Writing by Tom Finn; Editing by Tom Heneghan)