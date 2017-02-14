Egypt's parliament approves cabinet reshuffle

CAIRO: Egypt's parliament approved on Tuesday a cabinet reshuffle including new ministers for investment and agriculture, said parliament speaker Ali Abdelaal.

The cabinet reshuffle merged the investment ministry with the ministry of international cooperation. The current International Cooperation Minister Sahar Nasr was nominated to head the combined ministry.

Abdel Moneim Al-Banna was appointed as new agriculture minister and Ali Moselhy, a lawmaker who heads parliament's Economic Committee, was appointed as new supply minister.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Dominic Evans)