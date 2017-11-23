Egypt's prime minister to seek medical care in Germany - cabinet

Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail will travel to Germany on Thursday for medical treatment and surgery and is expected to be there for three weeks, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

CAIRO: Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail will travel to Germany on Thursday for medical treatment and surgery and is expected to be there for three weeks, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

It did not specify the condition he would be treated for.

The cabinet spokesman said the presidency would choose someone to perform the premier's duties in Ismail's absence.

