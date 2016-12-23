Egypt's Sisi, Trump agreed in call on UN Israel vote delay

CAIRO: Egypt agreed to postpone a UN Security Council resolution against Israeli settlements when US President-elect Donald Trump called President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the presidency said Friday (Dec 23).

Egypt had requested on Thursday that its resolution demanding Israel halt settlements be postponed after Israel launched a frantic lobbying effort.

"The phone call touched on the draft resolution before the United Nations Security Council on Israeli settlements," a statement from Sisi's office said.

"The two leaders agreed on the importance of giving the new administration a chance to deal comprehensively with all the aspects of the Palestinian cause to achieve a comprehensive settlement," it said.

Trump, who had campaigned on a promise to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, bluntly said Washington should use its veto to block the resolution.

"The resolution being considered at the United Nations Security Council regarding Israel should be vetoed," he said in a statement.



