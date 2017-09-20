Egypt's Sisi urges Palestinians to unite, co-exist with Israelis

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged the Palestinians to overcome their differences and be ready to co-exist with each other and with Israelis in safety and security.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Following Egyptian-mediated reconciliation talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Western-backed Fatah faction, Islamist Hamas said on Sunday it would dissolve its "administrative committee" to enable the president's administration to retake control in the Gaza Strip.

