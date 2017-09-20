Egypt's Sisi urges Palestinians to unite, co-exist with Israelis

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged the Palestinians to overcome their differences and be ready to co-exist with each other and with Israelis in safety and security.

Following Egyptian-mediated reconciliation talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Western-backed Fatah faction, Islamist Hamas said on Sunday it would dissolve its "administrative committee" to enable the president's administration to retake control in the Gaza Strip.

(Writing by Yara Bayoumy)