Egyptian government approves presidential proposal extending state of emergency

CAIRO: Egypt's government has approved President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's proposal to extend a national state of emergency for an additional three months, the cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

Parliament unanimously approved a three-month state of emergency in April, broadening the power of authorities to crack down on what it called enemies of the state after two church bombings killed at least 45.

