Egyptian president and Jordanian king say two-state solution not up for compromise

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah said in a Cairo meeting on Tuesday that they were committed to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Sisi's office said in a statement.

"The two sides discussed future movements to break the gridlock within the Middle East peace process, especially with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taking power," the statement said.

"They also discussed mutual coordination to reach a two-state solution and establish a Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as a capital which is a national constant that cannot be given up."

