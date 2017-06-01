Eiffel Tower goes dark for Kabul bombing victims

PARIS: The lights at the Eiffel Tower were switched off on Wednesday night (May 31) to honour the scores of victims from the huge truck bomb that struck Afghanistan's capital, the Paris mayor said.

"The Eiffel Tower will again go dark from midnight tonight to show Paris's solidarity with Kabul," Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in an earlier Twitter post.

"After Baghdad, Kabul has been the victim of a barbaric attack. Solidarity and thoughts for the victims and their loved ones," she wrote.

The iconic monument's lights had already been turned off on Tuesday night after a series of suicide blasts in Baghdad killed at least 42 as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan got underway.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack which struck Kabul's diplomatic quarter on Wednesday at rush hour, which left at least 90 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

Paris regularly dims the Eiffel Tower, an emblem of the city, to show its solidarity with victims of terror attacks.