Eight held in Austrian police raid linked to Islamic State - APA

VIENNA: Austrian police have taken eight people into custody in raids linked to potential connections with the militant group Islamic State, the APA news agency reported on Thursday, citing prosecutors.

The agency said 800 police officers took part in the raids in Vienna and Graz "in the context of pending investigations concerning suspected participation in a terrorist organisation ('IS')".

Prosecutors in Graz could not immediately be reached for comment.

