Eight 'suspect' packages found at Athens sorting centre: Police
- Posted 21 Mar 2017 04:19
ATHENS: Greek police on Monday (Mar 20) said they had located eight "suspect" packages similar to mail bombs sent by a domestic militant group to key economic institutions last week.
The packages, intended for "officials at European countries" were located at the Greek postal service's main sorting centre north of Athens, a police statement said.
Last week, a mail bombs sent to the International Monetary Fund's offices in Paris exploded and injured a secretary. A second bomb sent to the German finance ministry was intercepted by security.
The investigation so far suggests that both the IMF and the German finance ministry bombs were sent by a far-left group called the Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei, which police thought they had mostly dismantled in 2011.
A source close to the investigation in Paris last week said the mail bomb consisted of two tubes of black powder and a makeshift electric trigger.
A Greek police source on Monday said the eight additional packages had been scanned and "found to contain a similar mechanism."
Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei, which is considered a terror organisation by Washington, sent mail bombs to foreign embassies in Greece and to European leaders in 2010.
The outfit, which has links to the Italy-based Informal Anarchist Federation (FAI), has only claimed last week's German finance ministry hit.
In 2011, several of its members, many of them very young, were convicted of "participating in a criminal organisation" and given long prison sentences.
Three years later, the group announced its return and has since been committing sporadic attacks.
- AFP/de