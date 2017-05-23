Eight-year-old among those killed; at least 12 children injured in Manchester attack: Official

LONDON: An eight-year-old girl was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack on a packed Manchester pop concert late Monday, a local authority said Tuesday (May 23).

Lancashire County Council, in northwest England, named her as Saffie Rose Roussos from Leyland, near Preston.



Medical officers added that a number of people remained seriously wounded and over a dozen children were hospitalised.

"There are a number of individuals who have very, very serious injuries and are requiring intensive care and people who are going to be in hospital for a long time in terms of that treatment," Jon Rouse, Chief Officer of the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership said.

"12 children went to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital... The other hospital received mostly adults and then there were walking wounded which will have gone to different centres, some of which would have been children," North West Ambulance Service Medical Director David Ratcliffe said.



British police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the attack, which the Islamic State claimed was carried out by "one of the caliphate's soldiers".

The suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near an exit to the 21,000-person capacity Manchester Arena where US pop star Ariana Grande was performing to a sold-out audience.