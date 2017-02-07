El Salvador arrests 22 fishermen for alleged drug trafficking

SAN SALVADOR: El Salvadoran officials have arrested 22 fishermen accused of working for Mexican drug traffickers and seized an unspecified amount of money, vehicles, boats and weapons, authorities said on Monday.

Federal police said in a statement that the fishermen had carried out "drug trafficking logistics" under the orders of Francesco Monroy, a former Guatemalan military man accused of moving cocaine for Mexico's Sinaloa and Gulf cartels.

Monroy was captured and extradited to the United States in 2016.

The group of fishermen is allegedly linked to two seizures last year of 400 kilos (880 lbs) of cocaine, on a route that begins in Ecuador, crosses the Salvadoran Pacific and ends in the municipality of Iztapa in Guatemala, authorities said.

