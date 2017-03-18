Eleven candidates qualified for first round of French election

PARIS: France's Constitutional Council validated on Saturday eleven candidates to run in the first round of the French presidential elections on April 23.

The candidates, announced by the council's president Laurent Fabius, include far-right leader Marine Le Pen, independent centrist Emmanuel Macron and conservative Francois Fillon.

The top two will qualify for a run-off on May 7.

