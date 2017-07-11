Emails show Russian prosecutor offered Trump Jr information on Clinton
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's eldest son on Tuesday (Jul 11) released an email chain which refers to a top Russian government prosecutor as offering the Trump campaign damaging information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.
"The Crown prosecutor of Russia ... offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father," said the Jun 3, 2016 email to Donald Trump Jr from publicist Rob Goldstone.
"This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr Trump," according to the email posted by Trump Jr, 39, on Twitter.
He responded "if it's what you say I love it" and set up a meeting with the source, according to the emails.