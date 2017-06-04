'Enough is enough': British PM May calls for review of counter-terrorism laws

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday (Jun 4) called for a review of Britain's counter-terrorism laws, after an attack in London overnight left seven people dead and 48 hurt, some with "life-threatening" injuries.

It is the third recent attack in the UK - after incidents in Westminster and Manchester - and Mrs May said that they were not connected, but that attackers could be copying one another.

"We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are," she said in a statement in front of her Downing Street office. "Things need to change."

"While we have made significant progress in recent years, there is - to be frank - far too much tolerance of extremism in our country.



"So we need to become far more robust in identifying it and stamping it out across the public sector and across society.



"That will require some difficult, and often embarrassing, conversations."



Mrs May highlighted the need to review Britain's counter-terrorism strategy to make sure that police and security services have all the powers they need.

"And if we need to increase the length of custodial sentences for terrorism-related offences, even apparently less serious offences, that is what we will do," she said.

She also mooted additional cyberspace regulations as a possible area of policy change.

"It is time to say: 'Enough is enough'."

Mrs May added that Britain's national parliamentary election will go ahead on Thursday.

Several political parties including May's Conservatives and the main opposition Labour Party suspended campaigning on Sunday, but May said it would resume on Monday.

"As a mark of respect, the two political parties have suspended our national campaigns for today, but violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday," she said.