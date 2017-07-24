Erdogan gambling with centuries-old ties to Germany - Schaeuble

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is putting at risk his country's centuries-old ties to Germany, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a newspaper interview, as tensions escalate between the NATO allies.

"He is jeopardising the centuries-old partnership," Schaeuble told German daily Bild in an interview publish in its Monday edition.

"It is dramatic, as there is really a lot that connects us. But we can't allow ourselves to be blackmailed."

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated following the arrest by Turkey of six rights activists, including one German, two weeks ago as part of a wider crackdown since a failed coup against Erdogan last year.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff said on Sunday that Turkey's behaviour was "unacceptable" and Germany had a duty to protect its citizens and companies, but also wanted to maintain strong bilateral ties.

