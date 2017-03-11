Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Erdogan says expects Russia to lift all economic restrictions on Turkey

Turkey expects Russia to lift completely economic restrictions it has imposed on Turkey, President Tayyip Erdogan said at a news conference with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday.

  • Posted 11 Mar 2017 00:35
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan walks past an honour guard during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

MOSCOW: Turkey expects Russia to lift completely economic restrictions it has imposed on Turkey, President Tayyip Erdogan said at a news conference with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Moscow imposed economic sanctions on Ankara as relations soured after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane over Syria in November 2015. Ties were formally restored in August last year.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ralph Boulton)

- Reuters