Erdogan says expects Russia to lift all economic restrictions on Turkey

MOSCOW: Turkey expects Russia to lift completely economic restrictions it has imposed on Turkey, President Tayyip Erdogan said at a news conference with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Moscow imposed economic sanctions on Ankara as relations soured after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane over Syria in November 2015. Ties were formally restored in August last year.

