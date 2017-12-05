Erdogan says Turkey will destroy those in Syria linked to Kurdish militants

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey will "very soon completely destroy" those in Syria linked to Kurdish militants.

ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey will "very soon completely destroy" those in Syria linked to Kurdish militants.

Turkey has been angered by U.S. support for Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters who have spearheaded the Western-backed military campaign against Islamic State. Ankara says the YPG is an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)