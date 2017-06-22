Erdogan spokesman says Turkey and Russia to deploy in Syria's Idlib - Turkish TV

ANKARA: Turkish and Russian personnel will be deployed in Syria's northern Idlib region as part of a de-escalation agreement brokered by Russia last month, Turkish broadcasters quoted the Turkish presidential spokesman as saying on Thursday.

Ibrahim Kalin was quoted by Haberturk television channel as saying the de-escalation zones, agreed by Turkey, Russia and Iran, would be further discussed during talks in the Kazakh capital Astana in early July.

"We will probably be most prominent in the Idlib region with the Russians; mostly Russia and Iran around Damascus, and a mechanism involving the Americans and Jordan in the south in the Deraa region is being worked on," Kalin was quoted as saying, adding that Russia had proposed Kazakh and Kyrgyz forces to be sent as well.

