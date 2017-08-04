Ethiopia's parliament votes to lift emergency rule imposed last October

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia's parliament voted on Friday to lift a state of emergency declared last year following months of deadly protests that killed hundreds of people.

Emergency rule was imposed last October after unrest, sparked by a development scheme for the capital Addis Ababa, turned into broader anti-government demonstrations over politics and human rights abuses.

