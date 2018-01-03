Ethiopia to release jailed politicians to 'foster national reconciliation' - PM

Ethiopia will release jailed politicians in bid to "foster national reconciliation", Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said on Wednesday.

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia will release jailed politicians in bid to "foster national reconciliation", Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said on Wednesday.

"Politicians currently under prosecution and those previously sentenced will either have their cases annulled or be pardoned," he told domestic reporters.

(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Alison Williams)