EU carbon market installation emissions up 1.1 pct in 2016- EU data, analysts

LONDON: Greenhouse gas emissions regulated under Europe’s carbon market rose by 1.1 percent last year, preliminary like-for-like data published by the European Commission and examined by carbon analysts at Thomson Reuters showed on Monday.

The analysts added that the data was incomplete as not all installations covered by the bloc's Emissions Trading System (ETS) have reported their emissions, and it does not include emissions from airlines.

The analysts will later on Monday publish a refined estimate of the verified emissions number which more accurately estimates the emissions for the unreported installations.

