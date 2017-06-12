EU exec to open probes into Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic over migration

The European Union's executive will launch on Tuesday legal action against three eastern members of the bloc for failing to take in asylum-seekers to relieve states on the front lines of the bloc's migration crisis, sources told Reuters.

The European Commission was due to agree at a regular meeting on Tuesday to send the so-called letters of formal notice to Warsaw and Budapest, three diplomats and EU officials said. Two other said Prague was also on the list.

Such letters mark the first step in the so-called infringement procedures that the Commission can open against EU states for failing to meet their legal obligations. The legal procedures mark a sharp political escalation of a dispute between the Commission and EU states.

