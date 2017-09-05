EU executive to raise pressure on Poland on Wednesday - sources

BRUSSELS: The European Commission should ask member states on Wednesday to review again whether the Polish government is abusing democratic standards, piling pressure on Warsaw, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

President Jean-Claude Juncker and his fellow commissioners are due to agree during their weekly meeting to ask the Council of EU national governments to put the dispute with Poland on the agenda of a ministerial meeting on Sept. 25, further raising the possibility that the bloc could penalise Warsaw if it persists.

Poland's nationalist government rejects EU accusations that judicial and media reforms jeopardise trust in the rule of law. Brussels has warned Warsaw it may face unprecedented sanctions, although a potential veto from Poland's ex-communist ally Hungary makes it unclear the EU can impose its ultimate penalty.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)