EU/IMF mission chiefs to decide today on return to Greece for bailout talks
- Posted 31 Mar 2017 16:50
ATHENS: Euro zone deputy finance ministers have recommended Greek bailout review talks continue in Athens, a government official said on Friday, as Athens and its creditors seek a deal on reforms to unlock aid.
EU/IMF mission chiefs were expected to decide later today whether they would return to Athens, to wrap up talks on a technical agreement ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Malta on April 7.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)
- Reuters