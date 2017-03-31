Channel NewsAsia

EU/IMF mission chiefs to decide today on return to Greece for bailout talks

ATHENS: Euro zone deputy finance ministers have recommended Greek bailout review talks continue in Athens, a government official said on Friday, as Athens and its creditors seek a deal on reforms to unlock aid.

EU/IMF mission chiefs were expected to decide later today whether they would return to Athens, to wrap up talks on a technical agreement ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Malta on April 7.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

- Reuters