EU leaders agree stronger support for Italy over Libya migration - Tusk

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders agreed to give "stronger support" to Italy for its work in Libya aimed at curbing immigration to Europe, their chairman Donald Tusk said after talks in Brussels on Thursday.

Tusk also said EU leaders will return in December to contagious talks about reforming the bloc's asylum rules, which collapsed under mass influx of refugees and migrants to the bloc in 2015.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)