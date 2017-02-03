EU leaders voice concern over Trump, see need to engage

VALLETTA: European Union leaders expressed concern on Friday about some decisions and attitudes of the new U.S. administration of President Donald Trump but decided to engage with Washington just the same, Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said.

Leaders of the 28 countries making up the European Union met on the Mediterranean island of Malta to discuss migration and the way forward for the EU in the context of Britain's decision to exit the bloc.

"There was concern among the EU 28 on some decisions taken by the new U.S. administration and some attitudes that are being adopted by the said administration," Muscat told a news conference after the first part of the summit.

"There was no sense of anti-Americanism. There was a sense that we need to engage with the U.S. just the same, but we need to show that we cannot stay silent where there are principles involved," he said.

"We have to, and we will speak up when we think these principles are trampled on," he said.

