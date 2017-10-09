EU may shun Myanmar generals in new sanctions: Draft

The European Union proposes cutting back contacts with Myanmar's top generals in a first step to increase sanctions over an army offensive that has driven Rohingya Muslims out of the country, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

The bloc "will suspend invitations to the commander-in-chief of the Myanmar/Burma armed forces and other senior military officers", read the draft for agreement by EU foreign ministers meeting next Monday.

The document, to be discussed further by envoys from the 28 EU states on Tuesday, said the EU "may consider further measures" depending on developments on the ground "but also stands ready to respond accordingly to positive developments".

The document confirmed support for an existing EU embargo on arms and equipment that can be used for "internal repression". The United States is also considering new targeted sanctions on Myanmar.

(Editing by Alastair Macdonald and John Stonestreet)