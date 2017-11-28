EU needs to revisit Turkey's place in future enlargement - Turkish PM

EU needs to revisit Turkey's place in future enlargement - Turkish PM

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim delivers a speech before a parade to mark the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus in response to a briefly lived Greek-inspired coup, in the Turkish-administered northern part of Nicosia, Cyprus July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

LONDON: The European Union is "entirely confused" since Britain voted to leave the bloc and it needs to revisit its vision for the enlarging the bloc and Turkey's place in that, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Monday during a visit to London.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Source: Reuters

