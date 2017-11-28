EU needs to revisit Turkey's place in future enlargement - Turkish PM

The European Union is "entirely confused" since Britain voted to leave the bloc and it needs to revisit its vision for the enlarging the bloc and Turkey's place in that, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Monday during a visit to London.

