EU's Barnier is ready to speed up Brexit negotiations

PRAGUE: The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Tuesday that he was ready to speed up negotiations with Great Britain.

Barnier said that the agenda and dates for the next round of Brexit talks would be set "in next few hours or days".

