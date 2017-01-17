EU's Juncker to talk to May on Tuesday

STRASBOURG: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will talk to Theresa May later on Tuesday, his spokesman said, after the British prime minister laid out her plans for Brexit.

"President Juncker was briefed on Prime Minister May's speech with interest," Margaritis Schinas told reporters. "He is in regular contact with the prime minister. A courtesy phone call is scheduled between the two leaders later today."

