EU's Mogherini confident US will stick to Iran nuclear deal

OSLO: European foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Tuesday she was confident the United States would stick to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, despite its protestations to the contrary, as the deal is working.

"I am confident that the review in the United States will bring to wise decisions, which means keeping something that is working," she told a news conference on the margins of a peace mediation conference in Oslo.

"In any case the European Union will guarantee that the deal keeps, that we stick to that ... and that our policy of engagement with Iran continues."

