EU's Schulz gives up run at German chancellery - Spiegel

Martin Schulz, the European Parliament president who is returning to German politics, does not expect to run as the Social Democrats' (SPD) candidate for chancellor next year, Der Spiegel magazine's online edition reported on Friday.

European Parliament President Martin Schulz holds a news conference during a EU Summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Schulz's decision not to run, if confirmed, would likely clear the way for SPD chairman Sigmar Gabriel to be the party's candidate to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's bid for a fourth term in office next year.

Germany is due to hold parliamentary elections in September. Spiegel, without citing a source, said Schulz had indicated to close associates before Christmas that he no longer expected to be the SPD's candidate for chancellor.

