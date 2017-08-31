EU's Timmermans - Poland offers no options to address rule of law worries

European Commission deputy head Frans Timmermans said on Thursday that Poland has proposed no measures to address concerns over the rule of law in its latest exchanges with Brussels over Warsaw's judiciary reforms.

BRUSSELS: European Commission deputy head Frans Timmermans said on Thursday that Poland has proposed no measures to address concerns over the rule of law in its latest exchanges with Brussels over Warsaw's judiciary reforms.

Timmermans, who leads the EU's case on Poland where the government stands accused of infringing on the independence of courts, told EU lawmakers that the bloc's executive was ready to use all its tools to ensure the bloc's largest Eastern member state does not slide away from democratic values.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)