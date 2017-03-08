EU's Tusk has done a good job, says PM May's spokesman

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May believes Donald Tusk has done a good job as European Council President, her spokesman told reporters ahead of a summit in Brussels later this week where he is expected overcome opposition and be re-elected to the post.

Tusk's first term expires in May and he enjoys the comfortable backing of most European Union states to be reappointed for another 2-1/2 years to the job which gives him responsibility for chairing summits of EU leaders.

May's spokesman did not say whether she would vote in favour of his re-election.

A push by Poland's eurosceptic government to remove fellow-countryman Tusk from what is one of the top jobs in the EU failed to win any public support when EU foreign ministers met to discuss it in Brussels on Monday.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)