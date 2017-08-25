EU says Polish motorway operator has to repay state aid

BRUSSELS: The European Commission said a Polish motorway operator must repay 895 million Polish zloty (US$247.74 million) in state aid, saying it was overcompensated for a change in a Polish law on motorway tolls.

AWSA, the operator of the A2 motorway which crosses Poland to the German border, had been compensated over the loss of income because heavy-duty vehicles that had paid a vignette fee were exempt from tolls, the Commission said.

The Commission added this was because the data Polish authorities had relied on for calculating the compensation was outdated, leading to an overestimation of the revenue on which the operator had missed out.

"The compensation actually paid to AWSA went beyond the direct effects of the legislative change and improved its expected financial situation," the Commission said.

