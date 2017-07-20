EU sees split on expats rights, needs clarity from Britain - Barnier

European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday that a "fundamental divergence" remained with Britain on how to protect expats' rights after Brexit, and urged clarifications on the financial settlement and the Irish border.

Speaking after the end of the first full round of Brexit talks, Barnier insisted that the European Court of Justice should be the guarantor of the rights of citizens living abroad.

In a joint news conference with British Brexit Secretary, David Davis, Barnier said Britain needed to provide clarifications on the Brexit bill and on the Irish border at the next round of talks in late August.

Expats' rights, the financial settlement and the Irish border are the three key issues to be solved before the EU is willing to begin talks on a future trade deal with Britain.

