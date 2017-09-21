EU steps up pressure as May prepares for Brexit speech

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: The EU's chief negotiator stepped up the pressure on British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday (Sep 21) on the eve of her major speech on Brexit, warning that stalled divorce talks would only progress if she offered some "clear commitments".

Michel Barnier said a quick deal on the conditions of Britain's departure from the European Union was still possible, but only if London tabled new proposals when negotiations resume next week.

"To make progress, we are waiting for clear commitments from the UK on these precise issues. We will listen attentively and constructively to Theresa May's important speech tomorrow in Florence," he said.

Reports suggest May's speech on Friday will include an offer on Britain's financial obligations and a proposal for a time-limited transition into a new deal with the EU.

A fourth round of talks with the European Commission is due to start on Monday, and London is keen to make progress so the negotiations can move onto the question of trade.

But the run-up to May's speech was dominated by a row within her own government, after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson set out his vision for a clean break with the EU in a newspaper article last weekend.

It was widely viewed as a challenge to the prime minister, whose hold on power remains fragile since losing her parliamentary majority in the June election.

She called a special cabinet meeting at Downing Street on Thursday morning to brief ministers on her plans, which lasted two and a half hours.

In a public show of unity, a smiling Johnson walked out with Finance Minister Philip Hammond, a rival who is thought to favour closer ties with the EU.

May triggered the two-year countdown to Brexit in March, and Barnier noted that time was running out. "If we want a deal, time is of the essence," he told an Italian parliamentary commission in Rome.

'CRUNCH TIME'



Brussels has three priorities for the first stage of Brexit talks - Britain's financial settlement, the rights of EU nationals living in Britain, and the Irish border.

The Financial Times reported that May will offer to meet Britain's contributions for two years after Brexit, until the end of the EU's current budget period in 2020.

The BBC said there would be an "open and generous" offer on the question of money, to ensure there was no budget black hole as a result of Britain's departure.



Ministers also discussed the issue of a transition deal to bridge the gap between Brexit and the implementation of new trading arrangements with the EU, it said.

Miles Celic, chief executive of The City UK, the lobby group for the financial sector, warned that detail on the transition was crucial, saying it was "crunch time".

"Many firms are already moving parts of their operations out of the UK and Europe. When they've gone, it's hard to see them coming back," he said.

EU UNITY



Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni will not attend Friday's speech, although he met May in New York this week.

She also met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch premier Mark Rutte, and will host European Council president Donald Tusk for talks in London on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media at the UN, May highlighted the role played by EU leaders in the Brexit talks, even if the negotiations are being conducted by the Commission, the bloc's executive arm.

"The decision will always be one that will be taken by the leaders," she was reported as saying.

However, EU officials have previously warned against attempts to "divide and rule" the bloc, which has so far shown remarkable unity on the issue of Brexit.

Barnier repeated this in Rome, saying: "The future of the union is our priority, not Brexit."