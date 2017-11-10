EU to preserve Iran nuclear deal - Mogherini

The European Union will make sure that the Iran nuclear deal "will continue to be fully implemented by all, in all its parts", the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Friday.

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan: The European Union will make sure that the Iran nuclear deal "will continue to be fully implemented by all, in all its parts", the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Friday.

Speaking at a conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the EU's Federica Mogherini said the agreement was "a major achievement of European and international multilateral diplomacy that is delivering".

U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 13 dealt a blow to the pact by refusing to certify that Tehran was complying with the accord even though international inspectors said it was.

But U.S. lawmakers signalled this week they planned to ensure the United States complied with the agreement under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions.

Congress has until mid-December to decide whether to reimpose sanctions lifted under the deal.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Nick Macfie)

