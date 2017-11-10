EU to preserve Iran nuclear deal - Mogherini

The European Union will make sure that the Iran nuclear deal "will continue to be fully implemented by all, in all its parts", the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Friday.

Speaking at a conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the EU's Federica Mogherini said the agreement was "a major achievement of European and international multilateral diplomacy that is delivering".

