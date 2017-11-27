EU votes to extend weed-killer glyphosate licence for five years

EU countries voted on Monday in favour of renewing for five years the licence of weed-killer glyphosate, a key ingredient in Monsanto's top-selling Roundup.

The European Commission said in a statement that 18 countries had backed its proposal, with nine voting against and one abstaining.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)